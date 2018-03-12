New York Times: Trump prepares plan for settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

© Fox News

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential Administration of the United States is at the final stage of preparing a plan for the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Report informs The New York Times writes.

According to the publication, this plan will soon be presented by D. Trump himself.

Officials point out that the most serious challenge for the White House is that the document is not recognized as "still-born" immediately after publication due to protests from the Palestinians and the unstable political situation in Israel.

The US government in the past couple of months has repeatedly said that it is preparing new proposals aimed at a final settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.

The source reports that the U.S. president hopes for the implementation of this plan and attempts to resolve the Middle East crisis.