 Top
    Close photo mode

    New York Times: Trump prepares plan for settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

    This plan will soon be presented to the public by US President Donald Trump© Fox News

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential Administration of the United States is at the final stage of preparing a plan for the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

    Report informs The New York Times writes.

    According to the publication, this plan will soon be presented by D. Trump himself.

    Officials point out that the most serious challenge for the White House is that the document is not recognized as "still-born" immediately after publication due to protests from the Palestinians and the unstable political situation in Israel.

    The US government in the past couple of months has repeatedly said that it is preparing new proposals aimed at a final settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.

    The source reports that the U.S. president hopes for the implementation of this plan and attempts to resolve the Middle East crisis.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi