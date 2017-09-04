New OSCE Secretary General intends to visit Kyiv

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ New OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, who assumed office a month and a half ago, intends to pay a visit to Kyiv in the near future.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

“I will go to the UN General Assembly to take part in a segment of high level. However, before the visit to the UN, I am going to Kyiv and intend to visit the Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, its Kyiv offices, which will be a clear signal that this is one of my main priorities,” Greminger told reporters.

He intends to travel a lot within his work on a new post.

The UN General Assembly will open on September 12. Discussions of political issues will begin since September 19 with the framework of the week of high level.

Greminger is going to participate in the OSCE meeting on human dimension to be held in Warsaw, September 11.