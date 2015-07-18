 Top
    New members of Greek government took oath at Presidential Palace, Athens

    Cabinet members vowed to abide by the Constitution and laws of the country and serve interests of Greek people

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ New members of the Greek Government, which were included into the Cabinet of Ministers after permutations made by the Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on July 17, were sworn on Saturday at the Presidential Palace in the presence of the head of state Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency.

    Cabinet members have vowed to abide by the Constitution and laws of the country and serve interests of Greek people.

