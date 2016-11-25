New Brazil president accused of corruption

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/Brazil's President Michel Temer has been accused of pressuring a cabinet minister to engage in corrupt practices.

Report informs citing the BBC, former Culture Minister Marcelo Calero said M. Temer asked him to help another minister in a personal business deal.

He said he was asked to allow construction of luxury apartments in a historic district of Salvador.

Mr Calero, who resigned last week, had previously blocked the plans. President Temer has denied the allegations. However, he admitted talking to M. Calero about the project.

The president has vowed to clean up corruption in Brazil, but has lost three ministers to corruption allegations. The scandal involves government secretary Geddel Vieira Lima, who had bought a property in Salvador in Bahia state.

M. Temer came to power earlier this year, after former Presidenr Dilma Rousself was impeached during a lengthy political crisis that gripped the country. She was accused of manipulating the budget, but maintained her innocence and said that her political opponents has carried out a "parliamentary coup".

M. Temer has since tried to maintain a stable government, but has been plagued with corruption allegations against his own party.