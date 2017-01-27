Nearly 45% American voters disapprove Trump's activity

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump enters office facing low job approval ratings and skepticism from voters, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Report informs referring to the CNN, the survey found that 36% of American voters approve of Trump's handling of his job after his first week, while 44% say they disapprove. By comparison, former President Barack Obama received a 59%-25% approval rating in the first Quinnipiac poll taken after his inauguration in 2009.

Asked how they expected Trump's presidency to turn out, 43% say they think Trump will be a "good" or "great" president, while 52% said they expect Trump will be "not so good" or "bad" - with 36% expecting the worst.

Still, 53% of Americans said they are optimistic about Trump's presidency, and more say that Trump will help the economy than hurt it.