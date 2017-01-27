 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nearly 45% American voters disapprove Trump's activity

    36% American voters approve of Trump's handling of his job after his first week

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Donald Trump enters office facing low job approval ratings and skepticism from voters, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

    Report informs referring to the CNN, the survey found that 36% of American voters approve of Trump's handling of his job after his first week, while 44% say they disapprove. By comparison, former President Barack Obama received a 59%-25% approval rating in the first Quinnipiac poll taken after his inauguration in 2009.

    Asked how they expected Trump's presidency to turn out, 43% say they think Trump will be a "good" or "great" president, while 52% said they expect Trump will be "not so good" or "bad" - with 36% expecting the worst.

    Still, 53% of Americans said they are optimistic about Trump's presidency, and more say that Trump will help the economy than hurt it.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi