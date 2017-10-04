NBC: Tillerson’s fury at Trump required an intervention from Pence

© REUTERS / Mark Makela

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was on the verge of resigning this past summer amid mounting policy disputes and clashes with the White House.

Report informs citing TASS, NBC informs citing multiple senior administration officials who were aware of the situation at the time.

Pence separately talked with Secretary of State, barely persuading him not to leave office until end of 2017.

The tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump delivered a politicized speech in late July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led, the officials said.

Just days earlier, Tillerson had openly disparaged the president, referring to him as a “moron,” after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of Trump’s national security team and Cabinet officials, according to three officials familiar with the incident.