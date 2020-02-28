 Top

NATO to hold emergency consultations upon Turkey's request

The North Atlantic Council will convene for emergency consultations on Friday at the request of Turkey to exchange information on Idlib.

Report says, citing TASS, that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has issued a statement in this regard.

"The North Atlantic Council at the level of ambassadors from 29 countries of the Alliance will meet on Friday at the request of Turkey to consult over the situation in Syria under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty," he said.

Article 4 implies the right of each member state of the Alliance to consult with its NATO partners if they believe their security is under threat.

