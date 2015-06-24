NATO to deploy two military bases in Romania

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two bases of NATO bases - Integration Center of Alliance Forces and the headquarters "South-East" multinational division, will be deployed in Romania.

Report informs referring to TASS stated.

According to the report, the Romanian parliament adopted a resolution on the issue today.

Under the decision, the headquarters that will coordinate the military command of NATO in Romania and Bulgaria, will be opened in 2016.

This week, that the parliament confirmed President Klaus Ioahannis's new national defense strategy. The deepening of cooperation with the US and NATO, neighboring countries, with Europe as a whole was reflected in the document.