Stoltenberg: Alliance all members support Turkey's right to defend its airspace

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ All members to the North Atlantic Alliance fully support Turkey's defense and non-violation right of its airspace.

Report informs, it was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference.

"All countries have a right to defend its territorial integrity and airspace," - said Stoltenberg. He noted the need to take measures to de-escalate tensions in relations between Turkey and Russia, and the dialogue and meetings on this issue.

NATO Secretary General also spoke about the main topics of the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting on December 1 and 2 at the headquarters of NATO in Brussels. According to him, the meeting will discuss Afghanistan, the Middle East, NATO's relations with Russia. Also, foreign ministers of the alliance will decide whether to begin negotiations with Montenegro to join NATO.