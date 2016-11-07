NATO puts on hundreds of thousands of troops amid growing tensions with Russia

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of thousands of NATO troops will be put on a higher state of alert amid growing tensions with Russia.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

NATO commanders want to prepare a substantial land force capable of deterring Russian aggression.

“We have seen a more assertive Russia implementing a substantial military build-up over many years; tripling defence spending since 2000 in real terms; developing new military capabilities; exercising their forces and using military force against neighbours", Stoltenberg said

"We have also seen Russia using propaganda in Europe among NATO allies and that is exactly the reason why NATO is responding. We are responding with the biggest reinforcement of our collective defence since the end of the Cold War", he added.