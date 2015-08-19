​NATO launches largest airborne drills in Europe since end of Cold War

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ NATO has launched the biggest allied airborne drills in Europe since the Cold War ended, Report informs citing Russian media.

The exercise, which will continue until September 13, attended by more than 4,8 thousand soldiers from Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, UK and USA.

"Swift Response 15 is the largest Allied airborne training event on the continent since the end of the Cold War," according to the statement from the US army in Grafenwohr in southern Germany.

The US army said the highlight of the drills will take place on 26 August when allied warplanes will drop more than 1,000 paratroopers and equipment the to Hohenfels training area in Germany.