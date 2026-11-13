NATO foreign ministers to meet in Brussels on December 2
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- 13 November, 2026
- 20:14
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A meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on December 2, the organization's press service said in a statement, according to Report.
Allied foreign ministers will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on December 2, 2026, the statement said.
The meeting will be chaired by Secretary General Mark Rutte. Rutte will also hold a press briefing ahead of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
The official agenda has not been announced. However, according to media reports, the ministers will discuss arms supplies to Ukraine, expanding arms production in Europe and plans to deter Russia militarily.
NATO ölkələri XİN başçılarının görüşü dekabrın 2-də Brüsseldə keçiriləcək
Встреча глав МИД стран НАТО пройдет в Брюсселе 2 декабря
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