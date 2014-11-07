​NATO: Alliance plans large-scale maneuvers in Eastern Europe

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Alliance plans large-scale maneuvers in Eastern Europe and the Baltic States. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the NATO Joint Forces Сommander in Brunssum (Netherlands), General Hans-Lothar Domroze.
General stated that rapid response team of 5 to 7 thousand soldiers will be formed. The soldiers will be able to reach the battle area in three to five days.
NATO member countries adopted a plan to strengthen the collective defense of alliance and agreed on the parameters of created rapid reaction force in response to Russia's policy towards Ukraine on summit in Wales on 5 September. Division of NATO Response Force for the Defense of East European alliance members will consist of several thousand soldiers ready for deployment, said then NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook