    ​NATO: Alliance plans large-scale maneuvers in Eastern Europe

    According to the commander of the NATO joint forces, rapid response team of 5 to 7 thousand soldiers to be formed

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Alliance plans large-scale maneuvers in Eastern Europe and the Baltic States. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the NATO Joint Forces Сommander in Brunssum (Netherlands), General Hans-Lothar Domroze.

    General stated that rapid response team of 5 to 7 thousand soldiers will be formed. The soldiers will be able to reach the battle area in three to five days.

    NATO member countries adopted a plan to strengthen the collective defense of alliance and agreed on the parameters of created rapid reaction force in response to Russia's policy towards Ukraine on summit in Wales on 5 September. Division of NATO Response Force for the Defense of East European alliance members will consist of several thousand soldiers ready for deployment, said then NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

