Myanmar laying landmines near Bangladesh border to prevent return of Rohingya refugees

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Myanmar has been laying landmines across a section of its border with Bangladesh, said two government sources in Dhaka, adding that the purpose may have been to prevent the return of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence. Report informs citing the Reuters.

“Our forces have also seen three to four groups working near the barbed wire fence, putting something into the ground,” one of the sources said adding that it continues for three days.

Rohingya is an ethnic minority living in the territory of the Myanmar Rakhine State who practice Islam. According to the United Nations, Rohingya is one of the most oppressed nations in the world. After interreligious clashes, about 120,000 representatives of this ethnic group were forced out of their homes in 2012 and forced to move to camps. They are denied citizenship, they do not have access to medical care, they are limited in movement around the country.