Mursi case hearings began in Egypt

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt has begun hearing the case of Mohammed Mursi and 121 of his associates accused of "escape from prison" and "espionage".

Report informs, at the entrance to the Police Academy in Cairo, where will be made a final decision regarding the defendants. Journalists gatheredfrom early morning.

The trial began after the defendants were placed in cages and Mursi was brought to the courtroom.

131 defendants, on "The incident in the prison of Wadi Natrun", 25 out of which are in custody, including President Mohamed Morsi, the overthrown in a military coup in Egypt.