 Top
    Close photo mode

    Multiple blasts in Nigeria kill four people

    4 killed, 18 injured in series of explosions in north-eastern Nigeria

    Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Multiple blasts at camps for people who have fled the Islamist militants Boko Haram killed four and injured 18 in the northeastern Nigeria city of Maiduguri, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    Three bomb explosions occurred Wednesday morning at three different locations, Brno state police commissioner said.

    Administration of the camp, where tens of thousands of refugees live, informed on four explosions followed by inflammation. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi