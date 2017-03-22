Multiple blasts in Nigeria kill four people

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Multiple blasts at camps for people who have fled the Islamist militants Boko Haram killed four and injured 18 in the northeastern Nigeria city of Maiduguri, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Three bomb explosions occurred Wednesday morning at three different locations, Brno state police commissioner said.

Administration of the camp, where tens of thousands of refugees live, informed on four explosions followed by inflammation.