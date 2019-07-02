More than 800 people evacuated due to hotel fire in Majorca - PHOTO

More than 800 people were evacuated, dozens got poisoned with carbon monoxide due to the fire that erupted in one of the hotels in Majorca.

Around 600, including 136 tourists staying in a nearby hotel were evacuated from the three-star Hotel Whala Beach in Playa de Palma after the blaze broke out in a room just after 5am this morning. Doctors helped 67 people, who were poisoned by smoke, 16 of them were taken to hospitals.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and some of the guests were able to return to the rooms.