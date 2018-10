© Reuters

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ / The number of victims caused by a strong earthquake on the northern island of Hokkaido in Japan has reached 290 people, Report informs citing Sputnik.

The leadership of the Prefecture informed about the death of four people.

Moreover, it is reported that more than 32 people are missing, probably buried under a landslide in the village of Atsuma.