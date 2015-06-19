More EU countries seize Russian property

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Austria has reportedly joined Belgium and France in seizing Russian property in connection with YUKOS case, according to Austrian Ambassador to Russia Emil Brix.

Report informs citing foreign media, the diplomat said he knew about the seizure, but had not received a response from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Following Belgium, France also seized the Russian property. This was stated by Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Belousov.

Belgium has seized property belonging to the Russian Federation located in the country.

Belgian court officials say that the plaintiff - Yukos Universal Limited - demanded the drastic measure (arrest) "because YUKOS shareholders were worried they would not get money owed pursuant to another court ruling."

Russian companies seized in Belgium must declare, within two weeks, whatever funds and property of Russia or debts to Russia they have.