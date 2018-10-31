Military chopper crashes in Afghanistan

https://report.az/storage/news/99d9deccea0d77afb6ca36778d7b8d5f/cac9dd8a-d4f1-477d-98ad-1d3056fd0c7a_292.jpg
Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ A military helicopter of Afghan air forces crashed this morning in Farah province, Report informs citing Tolo News.
At least 20 people were on board the chopper at the time of the crash including Farah provincial council members and Military Corps officials.
No details as to the cause of the crash were revealed. Military spokesman said there are no survivors.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author