​Militants attack an army checkpoint in northern India

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Seven soldiers were wounded in shootings that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on India’s Independence Day, two militants were eliminated, Report informs citing TASS.

At dawn, the terrorists opened fire on an army checkpoint on the outskirts of Srinagar - capital of the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. According to recent reports, during a firefight seven soldiers were wounded, the army is searching for militants.

One more clash occured near Uri, in the west of the state near the border with Pakistan. A representative of Staff of the Land Forces told journalists of NDTV local television company that a group of militants tried to infiltrate into India with the adjacent territory. During the shooting, the terrorists were rejected, two militants were killed. No data on the military's casualties was reported.