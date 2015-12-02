Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the UN Security Council work on a Russian resolution to suppress ISIS financing, including curb oil trade with these terrorists.

Report informs referring to the UN news center, US permanent representative to the United Nations, Samantha Power said.

Today, the US permanent representative to the UN, which has taken post of the Chairman of the Security Council in December, told reporters on the work program of the Council for this month. She said that the focus of the Council will be the situation in Syria.

On December 2, the Board will discuss the work of the joint mechanism of the UN chemical weapons in Syria, and later this month will hold a briefing on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Answering journalists' questions, Samantha Power has confirmed that late last week, the Russian delegation presented a draft resolution on anti-ISIS. Currently, according to the American ambassador, members of the Board are working on the text. US ambassador said that the proposed project is aimed at stopping financial support LIH and oil trade with terrorists.

"Russia's efforts in regard to the LIH, largely focused on the same aspects as ours, in particular on the need to cut the LIH of funding sources, including the sale of oil and the movement of funds in the international financial system. So we have a common goal, and where there is a common purpose - there is hope", said Samantha Power.

Speaking of finding ways to resolve the situation in Syria and the outcome of the Vienna meeting on Syria, Samantha Power expressed the hope that the Russian military will focus its efforts on the fight against ISIS, not with groups that can become part of the negotiation process.