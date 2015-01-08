 Top
    Members of UN Security Council strongly condemned terrorist attack in Paris

    The criminals must be found and punished, according to a document of the Security Council

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the UN Security Council strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Paris at the headquarters of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo which led to the deaths of many journalists and other media personnel and two policemen yesterday, January 7.

    Report informs citing the press service of the UN Security Council, members strongly condemned this unacceptable act of terrorism against journalists and magazine.They expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of France.

    The Security Council stressed that the criminals must be found and punished for this act of terrorism.

