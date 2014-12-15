 Top
    Medvedev: Kiev May Lose $15Bln After Association With EU

    Russian Prime Minister claims that the danger of economic collapse in Ukraine is not Kremlin fiction

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Kiev may lose up to $15 billion due to its association with the European Union, should Customs Union member-states take steps to protect their markets, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.

    "Of course, we… will take response measures which will drastically decrease the volume of export of Ukrainian goods to Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. In this case, Kiev may lose up to $15 billion," Medvedev said in his opinion piece in the Monday issue of Russia's Nezavisimaya Gazeta newspaper, informs Report citing SputnikNews.

    "Apparently, our neighbors [Ukraine] are going to face the 90s all over again. And, unfortunately, the problem of a default – and, on a larger scale, the looming threat of social and economic collapse in Ukraine – is not fiction made up by 'Kremlin' or someone else," Medvedev said.

