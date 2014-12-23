 Top
    Close photo mode

    Medvedev: A number of countries try to suppress Russian economy

    This current situation is different from the 2008 crisis, says head of the Russian government

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ A number of countries are trying to suppress the Russian economy and the current situation differs from the 2008 crisis. 

    Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, this opinion was expressed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting of the Supreme and the General Council of "United Russia" Party.

    Head of Government recalled that while Russia's economy collapsed with the recession, and it was a serious decline in industrial production.

    We were able to get out, to gain a foothold, but now the situation is somehow not easy, but difficult, because then we got out of this crisis together with the whole world, and now a number of states in fact hinders the development of our economy, said Medvedev.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi