Media: US Secretary of State preparing framework agreement for Palestinian-Israeli settlement

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry is preparing a framework agreement for Palestinian-Israeli settlement, which recognized Palestine as an independent state in the 1967 borders, Report inform citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the Palestinian newspaper "Al-Quds", John Kerry hopes to make the document base for all future negotiations on the Middle East, including after US President Donald Trump takes office in January 2017.

Among the points of alleged agreement - Recognition of Israel as a Jewish State and recognition of the State of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Document also suggests the solution of territorial disputes and questions regarding Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian territory.

International Conference on Middle East will take place in Paris on January 15.