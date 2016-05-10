Media: US president to visit Hiroshima for the first time after 71 years

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ US president Barack Obama will visit Hiroshima, Japan on May 27.

Report informs citing TASS, NHK TV channel declares that official Washington has informed the Government of Japan on B.Obama's visit plan.

According to the information, the country will host the G7 summit in Mie on May 26-27. The Government of Japan has launched preparations for Hiroshima visit of the PM Shinzo Abe together with Barack Obama after completion of the summit.

Notably, US pilots dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. After that period, Barack Obama will be the first serving US president visiting the city.

However, US and Japanese officials did not confirm information yet.