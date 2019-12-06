 Top

MEDIA: US base in Syria attacked by unknown militants

MEDIA: US base in Syria attacked by unknown militants
Report informs, Sana reported on Friday.

Unknown militants attacked a United States military base in the al-Omar oil field, Syria's largest, in the Deir Ez-Zor Governorate, Report informs, citing Sana.

Washington decided to leave troops in this area in order to "secure" the oil fields controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The United States, in turn, responded with shelling.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi