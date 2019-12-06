MEDIA: US base in Syria attacked by unknown militants

12° C Temperature
Unknown militants attacked a United States military base in the
al-Omar oil field, Syria's largest, in the
Deir Ez-Zor Governorate, Report informs, citing Sana.
Washington
decided to leave troops in this area in order to "secure" the oil fields controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces.
The United States, in turn, responded with shelling.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author