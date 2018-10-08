Media unveils topic of Pompeo and Kim Jong Un negotiations in Pyongyang

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong UN discussed the possibility of the next U.S.-North Korea summit during the talks in Pyongyang.

Report informs that the due information was provided by DongA referring to informed sources.

"Pompeo met and had lunch with North Korean leader Kim Jong UN on October 7, the parties agreed to hold the second US DPRK summit in the near future," the text of the statement says.

Pompeo and Kim Jong-UN also discussed the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, in particular the possibility of dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear facility, as well as the adoption of the Declaration on the end of the war and related actions by the United States.

In June, expert Vladimir Shapovalov appreciated the US promise to lift sanctions against North Korea after complete denuclearization in his interview to Political Expert.