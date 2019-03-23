Media: Seven killed in Afghanistan stadium explosions - UPDATED

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/4126c546d9c910a8ffcaaf46dcbbf2bc/854f5472-41cc-43e6-ad2f-53674753b0f3_292.jpg

At least seven people were killed and 10 others were wounded after an explosion targeted a ceremony of Farmer’s Day at a local stadium in southern city of Lashkargah city in Helmand, Report informs citing Pajhwok.

Ariana News said at least one policeman was killed and Helmand governor, chief of infomation and culture department, head of the province council and his deputy, as well as a military official were wounded as a result of explosions.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions.

10:41

Two explosions were heard on Saturday at a public celebration in the southern Afghan city of Lashkar Gah, and the governor of Helmand province was feared wounded, security officials said.

Report informs citing Reuters that the blast came during a Farmers Day celebration.

Law enforcement officers and local administration employees suffered as a result of the blast.