Media: Khashoggi tried to obtain evidence that Saudi Arabia used chemical weapon

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi tried to find an evidence of the use of chemical weapon in Yemen by Saudi Arabia, Report informs.

A close friend of Mr Khashoggi revealed that he was about to obtain “documentary evidence” proving clams that Saudi Arabia had used chemical weapons in its proxy war in Yemen, Sunday Express reports.

“I met him a week before his death. He was unhappy and he was worried,“ said the middle eastern academic, who did not wish to be named.

“When I asked him why he was worried, he didn't really want to reply, but eventually he told me he was getting proof that Saudi Arabia had used chemical weapons. He said he hoped he be getting documentary evidence.

“All I can tell you is that the next thing I heard, he was missing.”