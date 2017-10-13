MEDIA: Iraqi army and "Hasdi Shabi" deployed forces in region for return of oil wells in Kirkuk

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Iraqi Kurdish Regional administration (IKBY) Security Agency claimed that Iraqi army and Hashdi Shabi were plotting military stacks in Kirkuk, oil wells and military airport.

Report informs citing the TGRT, information circulated by France Press. "The Iraqi army and Hashdi Shabi were spotted in south of Kirkuk in town of Beşir village and Tazehurmatu with tanks, cannons, Hummer and or heavy weapons," security agency said in a statement made on Twitter. The statement suggests that Iraqi army and Hashdi Shabi's military shipments to south of city were to seize oil wells, airport and military bases in Peshmerga control.