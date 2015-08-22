Media: Helicopter crashed in Saudi-Yemeni border

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ / Military helicopter "Apache", which belonged to the regional coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, which has been fighting against the rebels in Yemen, crashed on Saudi-Yemeni border. Report informs citing the TASS, two pilots died.

The coalition launched an investigation into the causes of the incident. In turn, rebels say they shot down the helicopter.

Since the beginning of operation " Decisive Storm " by the regional coalition against rebels in Yemen, border areas have become one of the centers of the collision. Information about the civilian casualties and the losses on both sides regularly comes from this region.