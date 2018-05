Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The EU intends to discuss the issue of temporary suspension of negotiations on Turkey's accession to the union after a referendum on amendments to the country's constitution.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the Welt has reported quoting diplomatic sources.

"This topic will be on agenda of the meeting of EU foreign ministers at the end of next week in Malta, April 28-29”, newspaper writes.