Media: Bin Laden family killed in UK plane crash

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Saudi Arabia-registered Embraer Phenom 300 private jet crashed at Blackbushe Airport, Yateley, on Friday.

The plane is reported to have belonged to an aviation firm owned by the family of the former al-Qaeda leader, Report informs referring to BBC.

The Saudi embassy in the UK has issued a statement offering condolences to the family, without confirming the identities of those killed.

The statement, on Twitter, said the Saudi ambassador to Britain, Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz, had paid his condolences to the family and relatives of Mohamed Bin Laden.

It added that the embassy would be following up the incident and its circumstances with the responsible British authorities, and that it would work on the transfer of the bodies of the victims so that funeral prayers and burials could take place in Saudi Arabia.