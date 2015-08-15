 Top
    ​Media: Bin Laden's son urges to attack London and Washington

    A male voice in the message calls to a holy war with America, London, Washington offered as targets for attack

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Al Qaeda has posted a message on Twitter with an audiotape purportedly from Hamza, a son of Osama bin Laden.

    Report informs citing BBC, this information was provided by The Telegraph British newspaper.

    A male voice in the message calls to a holy war with America, London, Washington offered as targets for attack.

    It is assumed that Hamza bin Laden is now 23 or 24 years old, earlier he has not spoken on behalf of the jihadists.

