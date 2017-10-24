Media: 20 countries cut diplomatic relations with North Korea

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ After US president Donald Tramp's inauguration, 20 countries have cut or restricted diplomatic relations with North Korea.

Report informs, the TASS quoting the South Korean KBS.

According to information, countries such as Myanmar, Vietnam and Uganda, which have been in friendly relations with North Korea, have cut diplomatic relations with Pyongyang since January 20, 2017. The mentioned three countries expelled North Korean diplomats from the countries. In addition, the diplomats operating under the trade companies have been declared "persona non grata" because of illegal obtaining foreign currency.

The reports say that Portugal has ceased 42 years-diplomatic relations with North Korea. Prior to that, Mexico, Peru, Spain, Italy and Kuwait expelled North Korean diplomats.