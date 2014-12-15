Mass protests in USA and authorities inaction indicate systemic human rights problems

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ongoing mass protests in the United States indicate systemic human rights problems in that country, Russian foreign ministry’s envoy for human rights, democracy and the supremacy of law Konstantin Dolgov said on Sunday.

“Protest go on in the United States against racial discrimination and police violence,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “The authorities have gone no further than fair words admitting the problem.”

“The protests and the administration’s inaction are more and more graphically highlighting systemic problems with human rights and the supremacy of law in the United States,” he added.

Another rally against racial discrimination on the part of the police was held in New York on Saturday. It drew about 30,000 people, informs Report citing TASS.

Mass protest actions have been going on in the United States since November 24, when the jury announced a decision not to indict a white police officer, Darren Wilson, who fatally shot an unarmed teenage African-American Michael Brown in early August in Ferguson, Missouri.

The incident exposed racial tensions that have been building up for years and sparked several weeks of riots in the city, during which police used tear gas and arrested dozens of activists.

A wave of demonstrations erupted in a total of 37 U.S. states and hundreds of people have been arrested. Protest rallies were staged in New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Auckland and other cities.