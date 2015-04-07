Mass graves found in territory of Tikrit, Iraq

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Twelve mass graves were discovered on the territory of the Iraqi city of Tikrit, which has long been under the control of militants group "Islamic State" (IG), Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Documents found beside can belong to the young recruits kidnapped about 10 months ago from an operational base in Tikrit Spycher helped to find burials.As previously reported, then as a result of the actions of IG militants 1 thousand 660 servicemen were missing from military base. Their remains, according to experts, may be in these graves.

At the moment, we have found 20 bodies.According to preliminary data, they are victims of Spycher ", said representative of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, Khalid al-Atbi.

The armed forces of the central government of Iraq intensified actions on March 2 for the release of Tikrit, with a population of 250 thousand people from IG militants.