Mark Rutte to visit Türkiye

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will pay an official visit to Türkiye on April 21–22, Report informs, citing NATO's press service.

As part of the visit, Rutte will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Minister of National Defense General Yasar Guler.

In addition, the Secretary General will visit a defense industry facility.

"The visit will focus on issues of cooperation in the fields of security and defense, as well as Türkiye–NATO relations," reads the statement.