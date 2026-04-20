Mark Rutte to visit Türkiye
Other countries
- 20 April, 2026
- 16:35
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will pay an official visit to Türkiye on April 21–22, Report informs, citing NATO's press service.
As part of the visit, Rutte will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Minister of National Defense General Yasar Guler.
In addition, the Secretary General will visit a defense industry facility.
"The visit will focus on issues of cooperation in the fields of security and defense, as well as Türkiye–NATO relations," reads the statement.
Latest News
20:55
Yuriy Husyev thanks Azerbaijan for its support in deminingForeign policy
20:37
Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shutOther countries
20:15
Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on IranOther countries
19:57
Photo
Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural developmentEconomy
19:45
Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stabilityOther countries
19:33
Photo
Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits AzerbaijanMilitary
19:16
Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarmOther countries
19:04
Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election winOther countries
18:51