Man serves 36 years in prison for stealing $50

A man is due to walk free from prison after spending 36 years locked up for stealing $50.

Alvin Kennard was serving life without parole under an old Alabama 'three strikes' law.

The 58-year-old was first charged with two counts of burglary first degree and grand larceny and received a three year suspended sentence in 1979.

Four years later he was charged and convicted of robbery in the first degree after robbing a bakery of $50.

Since then, he has remained in jail on a life sentence under the Habitual Felony Offender Act.

According to the publication, in 2019 his case was reconsidered, and the judge decided to release the 58-year-old man.