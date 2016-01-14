Magnitude 6.7 quake occurs in northern Japan

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The quake struck at 03:25 GMT on Thursday, off Hokkaido’s southern coast. Its epicenter was located 51 kilometers (32 miles) southeast of the town of Shizunai, at a depth of about 32 miles, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

At least two people were reportedly injured as a result of the quake.

No tsunami warnings have been issued, however authorities have warned of possible changes in sea levels.

In 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and a subsequent tsunami led to the meltdown of reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan. Thousands of people were killed in the disaster, which was the largest nuclear catastrophe in the world since the 1986 Chernobyl accident.