Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Fiji

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck deep in the Pacific ocean about 328 miles (525 km) south of Suva, Fiji, the US Geological Survey said, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

Ten minutes later, the USGS recorded a second earthquake of 6.1 magnitude further south. The second tremor was 379 miles (606 km) deep.

Despite the earthquake, no tsunami warning has been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The Pacific rim, where tectionic plates meet, is the site of frequent earthquakes, and Fiji has been decimated several times.