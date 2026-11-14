French President Emmanuel Macron said supporting Ukraine is directly tied to the security of France and Europe.

Report informs that Macron made the remarks in an address to the French public posted on X. He said France intended to continue providing financial and military aid to Kyiv and help develop security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Helping Ukraine defend itself means defending France and the French people. If Russia imposes its will on a European country by force, all of Europe will be weakened," he said.

Macron said he saw no sign that Moscow was interested in negotiations. He said Russia's strikes on civilian infrastructure were aimed at leaving Ukraine without electricity during the winter and forcing it to accept Moscow's terms. He stressed the need to continue providing military and energy assistance to Kyiv.

Macron identified a just and lasting peace as the second priority. He said Europe must play a full role in the process because the security of the entire continent depends on its outcome.

Macron also said that 42 countries had endorsed a declaration on European security principles at the European Political Community summit in Dublin at France's initiative. He cited the work of the Coalition of the Willing, which was formed to develop security guarantees for Ukraine.

The plan calls for supporting Ukraine's armed forces and preparing a multinational force that could be deployed in the country after a ceasefire, Macron said. Training is underway in Poland, and the coalition's next meeting is planned for Berlin.

"Ukraine, which has the largest active army in Europe, should play a leading role in NATO," Macron wrote.

He said France's ultimate goal was to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine and strengthen Europe's collective security.

The remarks came amid mass protests in France. Some demonstrators called on the government to end military support for Ukraine and redirect the funds toward domestic issues. According to the latest figures, Saturday's protests drew 106,000 people, and 121 were detained.