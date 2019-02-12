Macron plans "major reorganization" of the government

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ French President Emmanuel Macron prepares "large-scale reorganization" of his office in the Elysee Palace, which will take place in the coming months, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Figaro publication writes referring to the sources that Macron "works on large-scale renewal of his team". It is expected to take place in the next three to six months.

The publication recalls that in October last year, the French President held a reshuffle in the government, replacing the head of the interior Ministry, Ministers of Culture, Agriculture and the head of the Ministry of Territorial Integrity and Relations with administrative and territorial units. At that time 60% of the country's citizens were dissatisfied with the reshuffle.

Macron's special adviser Ismael Emilien resigned the day before. Macron was informed on Emilien's intention to resign in mid-November last year. It will enter into force in late March - early April.