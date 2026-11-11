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    Lithuania temporarily restricts operations at two airports over unidentified airborne object

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 09:32
    Lithuania temporarily restricts operations at two airports over unidentified airborne object

    Operations at Lithuania's Vilnius and Kaunas international airports were temporarily restricted following the suspected entry of smuggling balloons into the country's airspace from Belarus.

    According to the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, cited by Report, the state-owned company Lithuanian Airports (Lietuvos oro uostai) said the measures were introduced after navigation signals were detected that were suspected to be linked to smugglers' balloons, which may have crossed the border from Belarus and been heading towards Vilnius and Kaunas airports.

    For security reasons, aircraft arrivals were temporarily suspended, while departures continued.

    In addition, an airspace hazard warning was issued in Vilnius and Utena counties.

    The warning was lifted approximately two hours later, after which both airports resumed normal operations.

    Lithuania airspace
    Litvada naməlum obyektə görə iki hava limanının işi məhdudlaşdırılıb
    В Литве временно ограничили работу двух аэропортов из-за неопознанного объекта в небе
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