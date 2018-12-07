Lithuania imposes sanctions against Russia

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Lithuania imposed sanctions against Russia after the incident in the Kerch Strait", President of the Republic Dalia Grybauskaitė said .

Report informs that she spoke at the meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

"We have adopted our national sanctions against the people responsible for the attack on the Ukrainian sailors in the Kerch Strait," the website of the President of Ukraine quotes Grybauskaite as saying.

According to her, these persons will not be able to engage in economic and other activities in Lithuania.

She also informed that the EU Council will discuss restrictive measures against Russia next week.

Notably, on November 25, three Ukrainian vessels were detained by the FSB of Russia in the Kerch Strait.