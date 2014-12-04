Libya Launches Airstrikes on Islamist Targets Near Tripoli Airport

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Libya launched a bombing campaign against armed extremist groups in the vicinity of Tripoli International Airport, Libyan Air Force Chief of Staff Saqr Geroushi told Sputnik Thursday.

"Our Air Force attacked the positions of armed extremist groups whose headquarters are based in the vicinity of Tripoli International Airport. The bombardment resulted in the destruction of extremists' military vehicles," Geroushi said.

On Wednesday, the Libyan government issued a statement saying: "Libya's Armed Forces launched military operations with the purpose of regaining control over Tripoli and the subsequent removal from power of illegal paramilitary groups."

Libya has been facing its worst wave of violence since the overthrow of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, informs Report.

The ensuing civil war that saw clashes between several militias in a bid to gain control of the country resulted in a two-government system. Backed by armed groups, self-proclaimed Prime Minister Omar Hassi ruled Libya next to the internationally recognized Abdullah al Thinni.

In latest developments, Al Arabiya TV reported Hassi's resignation on Wednesday, while the United Nations, United States and European Union issued a pledge to defend Libya's unity in light of ongoing hostilities.