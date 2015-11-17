Le Monde: Russia launched cruise missiles from the Mediterranean sea on the Syrian city of Raqqah

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian army launched from the Mediterranean sea cruise missiles on the Syrian city of Raqqah, Report informs according to the French newspaper Le Monde citing the Ministry of Defense of France.

According to the newspaper, the first Russian missiles flying over the territory of Turkey. The launch of missiles was launched on Tuesday morning, November 17. Before that, the Russian rocket, which was intended to be the terrorists in Syria, launched from the Caspian sea.

Raqqa, which recently bombed by French aircraft, considered to be stronghold of the banned in Russia the terrorist organization 'Islamic state'.

On 17 November, the Director of the Federal security service Alexander Bortnikov said that Russian aircraft A321 that crashed in the North of the Sinai Peninsula on October 31, crashed because of an improvised explosive device on Board. In response, President Vladimir Putin promised to find and punish the criminals.

In addition, Putin promised to strengthen the Russian air strikes in Syria. 'Our combat air operations in Syria should not just be continued. This needs to be strengthened so that criminals understand that retribution is inevitable', said Vladimir Putin during conversation with the head of the FSB.