Lavrov to take part in Council of Europe Committee of Ministers Session

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Ministry said that Sergei Lavrov will participate in the Council of Europe's session at the level of ministers of foreign affairs in Brussels.

    Report informs referring to Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will participate in the Council of Europe's session at the level of ministers of foreign affairs in Brussels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

    "On May 18-19, Lavrov will take part in the 125th ministerial session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Brussels which will finalize six-month Belgian chairmanship in this organization," the statement read.

    During the session, Lavrov will hold meetings with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland and with a number of foreign affairs ministers, according to the statement.

